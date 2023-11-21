Celebrate Turkey Day at the 30A 10K

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Time to lace up those running shoes and get ready for the fabulous 30A 10K Thanksgiving Day Races.

Welcoming all participants and volunteers alike to Rosemary Beach for a fun experience for the entire family, the 12th annual Turkey Day Celebration is kicking off Thursday, November 23, 2023.

On Wednesday, November 22, Packet Pickup is available at The Big Chill from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Then, on Thanksgiving Day, the 10K run kicks off the event starting at 7:30 a.m., the 1 mile fun run starts at 7:35 a.m., and the 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. The races are followed by an awards ceremony and post-race party in Barret Square at Rosemary Beach.

Volunteers are still welcome to sign up at the website here.

As a non-profit organization, the 30A 10K’s purpose is to serve the community by producing a world-class 10K and related events that raise money to benefit local charities, while promoting health and fitness.

A few charities featured include It Takes The Town, Walton Education Foundation, Caring and Sharing of South Walton, and Neurodiversity Resource of the Panhandle

For more information on all charity partners visit the link here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.