Company recalls children’s pain and fever medication due to instability of active ingredient

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral...
KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) due to an acetaminophen instability.(KinderFarms via Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company has voluntarily recalled two of their over-the-counter children’s pain and fever medication due to an acetaminophen instability.

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension), according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company reported testing of sample batches showed that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the medications, was not within its regular specification which can pose a health risk. KinderFarms said they haven’t received any reports of adverse reactions to the medication.

The products are available nationwide.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product and can return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Man injured in single vehicle motorcycle accident
Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd.
UPDATE: Panama City police say missing woman found
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Tuesday, a Panama City man is set to learn whether he'll get the death penalty.
Sentencing set for Tuesday in local death penalty case
South Walton Fire District staff said four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in...
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in South Walton

Latest News

Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
CARE STL is well over capacity and in need of emergency flooring repairs.
Animal shelter begging to find homes for 135 dogs ahead of urgent building repairs
FILE - Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state.
Here are the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes in each state
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas