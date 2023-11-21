Donation drive for Veterans at Sims Nursing Home

Donations for Veterans at Sims Nursing Home
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is the season of giving back and one specialty dental office in Panama City is doing just that.

Panama City Implants and Periodontics is taking donations for Veterans at Sims Nursing Home.

They are asking for body wash, shaving gel, toothbrushes, toothpaste, electric razors, hair gel, t-shirts, socks, and hats.

The office is accepting donations through December 18th. They are located at 2240 W 24th Street in Panama City.

For more information watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

