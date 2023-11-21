Falling Into Fun: Thanksgiving recipes from the morning team

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Tuesday Nov. 21 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Falling Into Fun,’ segment, morning anchors Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh and meteorologist Ryan Michaels, shared family recipes for Thanksgiving favorites!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ryan’s recipe: cherry jubilee (from his wife Amanda’s family):

Ingredients:

one can country cherry pie filling

one 8 oz. bar of cream cheese

3/4 cup sugar

dream whip

graham cracker crust (or make your own)

Instructions:

soften cream cheese (smush it in wrapper and then use fork to soften more)

add sugar to cream cheese

follow dream whip instructions (cold milk, vanilla, package of dream whip)

Ryan puts his small mixing bowl and beaters in freezer for 10 mins. get them cold

after beating dream whip, fold it into cream cheese mixture

pour into graham cracker crust

put in refrigerator to set a little bit, then add cherry topping and refridgerate some more

For the pie filling and topping: (for no bake pie crust)

one cup super-fine almond flour

four tbsp. butter

1/2 tbsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until it has almost like a play dough like consistency.

Then spread out evenly in pie dish

(you can also bake this crust at 350 degrees for 7-8 mins. for a firmer or crunchier pie crust)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jessica’s food: broccoli casserole (from her mom’s family):

Use fresh or frozen broccoli spears (only the top part--use about two stalks)

Cut it up--the entire bunch

Put in Water

Fill Boiler 1/2 full with water

Put Salt and Broccoli in boiler (1/2 tsp. of salt)

Boil until tender

In casserole dish:

two eggs

can of cream of mushroom soup

two tbsp. of mayo.

Chop up three slices of onion

Shredded cheese (1/2 bag in this mixture-one cup)

Drain broccoli.

Pour in mixture and stir well

Sprinkle with cheese (one cup)

Cook at 350 degrees or until cheese is melted on top

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mel’s recipe: great-grandma Evelyn’s baked mac and cheese (prepared by Mel’s mom Ann):

Ingredients:

1 lb. elbow macaroni

3/4-one block of Velveeta Cheese

12 oz. sharp cheese (recommend Cracker Barrel brand)

3 tsp. butter

2 1/2 cups milk

Instructions:

Cook macaroni (al dente). While macaroni is cooking, grate your sharp cheese and slice your Velveeta cheese. When macaroni is cooked, drain it in colonder. Put it back in the pot and add 3 tsp. butter and mix well Add about 1/3 of the macaroni to your baking dish. Make sure baking dish is buttered or you can use Pam cooking spray (but we prefer butter).

Layer noodles with sharp cheese and Velveeta Cheese.

Put another 1/3 of the noodles in baking dish and add another layer of sharp cheese and Velveeta Cheese.

Finish your last layer of macaroni and the rest of the cheese

Add two cups of milk

Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 mins.

Note: you can melt your Velveeta Cheese on the stove top if you prefer

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.