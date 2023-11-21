Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder night tonight in NWFL w/lows mainly in the 60s. Skies will become mostly cloudy. Winds will be SE at 5-10 mph. On Tuesday a cold front will bring a line of strong to severe storms to NWFL. The storms will start west in the AM and move over our area into the afternoon before exiting east. Damaging wind and tornadoes will both be possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. Right now we are expected around 1″ of rain. Cooler, but still mostly cloudy weather moves in Wednesday and will last into the weekend. The sun returns by the weekend.

There are 2 areas of interest in the Atlantic... one in the central Atlantic with a 40% chance to develop and one in the Caribbean with a 10% chance. Neither one poses a threat to the U.S.

