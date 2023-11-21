Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder night tonight in NWFL w/lows mainly in the 60s. Skies will become mostly cloudy. Winds will be SE at 5-10 mph. On Tuesday a cold front will bring a line of strong to severe storms to NWFL. The storms will start west in the AM and move over our area into the afternoon before exiting east. Damaging wind and tornadoes will both be possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. Right now we are expected around 1″ of rain. Cooler, but still mostly cloudy weather moves in Wednesday and will last into the weekend. The sun returns by the weekend.

There are 2 areas of interest in the Atlantic... one in the central Atlantic with a 40% chance to develop and one in the Caribbean with a 10% chance. Neither one poses a threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Walton Fire District staff said four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in...
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in South Walton
Police said the motorcyclist involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious...
Crash at intersection of 23rd Street and Beck Ave in Panama City, intersection closed
Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd.
UPDATE: Panama City police say missing woman found
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Man injured in single vehicle motorcycle accident

Latest News

Strong storms will move into the panhandle on Tuesday
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a beautiful day ahead after a cool start.
Mostly sunny skies today but rain on the way for tomorrow
Tonight will continue to be a mild night with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Tonight will continue to be a mild night with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40...
Sunday Evening Forecast