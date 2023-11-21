New Holmes County Sheriff’s Office creating more space for deputies

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office used to sit on North Oklahoma Street, now it has moved to the newly renovated agriculture center on Highway 90.

A new home for the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

“In December we started gutting it starting renovating and in October this year we moved into it,” said John Tate, Holmes County sheriff. “When we moved out here we actually have spare offices now.’”

They may have moved in a month ago, but Monday was a special day for the agency. Community members and other law enforcement agencies gathered to share the exciting day.

The new space will allow them to continue to grow.

“We really got an upgrade. It’s like moving into the Taj Mahal,” joked Tate.

Tate says the building is around 9,000 thousand square feet.

“We have just from 2006 to now we had outgrown it,” said Tate. “We had investigators and deputies without offices or sharing offices, our evidence room had gotten to the point where it needed upgrading.”

We are told they were given 750 thousand dollars to renovate the office. Tate says they came in under budget around 600 thousand dollars.

“When the public comes in, they’re just awed, at the lobby for one, when you walked in the old office it was cramped it was old this is new and more modern,” said Tate.

This is creating more space to match the growth in the community.

