Panama City Rescue Mission requesting donations

Panama City Rescue Mission hosts Thanksgiving Dinner at men's facility sponsored by Holmes...
Panama City Rescue Mission hosts Thanksgiving Dinner at men's facility sponsored by Holmes Valley Church.(wjhg)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday evening The Panama City Rescue Mission held a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Men’s Facility Cafeteria located at 609 Allen Avenue in Panama City.

The feast, which was sponsored by the Holmes Valley Church, was open to members of the community in need.

Dozens of men, women and children gathered at the facility and received not only a meal but a message.

Jimmy Schweinsverg is a member of the Holmes Valley Church. He said there is no greater gift than knowing that Jesus Christ is lord and savior.

“It’s like we told them tonight,” Schweinsverg said. “We can feed your bellies and that’s great, but you know that’s small in comparison to what God wants for you, what God intends for your life.”

As the holidays approach members of the mission are turning to the community now more than ever.

Panama City Rescue Mission Executive Director Ross Clemons said the assistance from the community is what enables the rescue mission to continue serving.

“Last number I checked there were 339 homeless that we know of living out in the woods in Bay County,” Clemons said. “If you change the definition to how many folks don’t have a permanent residence that are kind of just couch surfing that’s 119. That’s a lot of folks in our community that are hurting.”

The mission is requesting the following donations: monetary, clothing (casual and work attire for both men and women), and health food items including meats and starches.

The non-profit organization was founded in 1973 by Frank A. Kirk and is committed to Christ-centered rescue, recovery, and restoration by equipping the homeless with the skills and knowledge they need to transform their lives.

Currently, the rescue mission has 50 beds at the men’s facility located at 609 Allen Avenue and 35 beds at the women’s facility located at 1313 East 11th Street.

The non-profit has yet to open at full capacity due to staffing and financial shortages.

The Panama City Rescue Mission plans to host a Christmas dinner for those in need but is seeking a sponsor for the event.

To donate to the organization or become a sponsor visit The Panama City Rescue Mission website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Walton Fire District staff said four people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in...
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in South Walton
Police said the motorcyclist involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious...
Crash at intersection of 23rd Street and Beck Ave in Panama City, intersection closed
Authorities said Becky Lynn Owens, 51, was last heard from November 3rd.
UPDATE: Panama City police say missing woman found
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Man injured in single vehicle motorcycle accident

Latest News

There are some rising concerns about some of the trees at Grady Brown Park in Walton County.
Walton County looking for solutions to help ailing trees at Grady Brown Park
The Trail Tales are little stands set up around the park, each with a page from a children’s...
Third Trail Tales added to Walton County park
Strong storms will move into the panhandle on Tuesday
Monday Evening Forecast
PanCare of Florida, Inc. has a brand-new pharmacy on 15th St. in Panama City. It features a...
PanCare opens new pharmacy in Panama City