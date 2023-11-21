PanCare opens new pharmacy in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The need for affordable health care continues to grow as more people move to Northwest Florida. However, one new pharmacy in Panama City could help meet that demand.

PanCare of Florida, Inc. opened its new pharmacy on 15th St. Nov. 11.

It features a walk-in clinic and optometry center.

PanCare officials say 100 to 200 people frequent the pharmacy on any given day. The walk-in clinic usually has 20 to 30 patients per day. The optometry center isn’t opened yet, but staff members say it’s offering frames and lens starting as low as $25 a pair.

PanCare employees said the new facility is meant to promote convenience and affordability all in one place.

“We now have a drive-thru so we’re able to better serve our patients,” PanCare Pharmacy Director Lori Barton said. “We also have the walk-in right beside us, so we’re able to offer convenience. They can come for their appointment and can get their prescription at the same time.”

“We’re really excited to be in our new pharmacy building,” PanCare Marketing and Communications Manager Kyle Merritt said. “It definitely is an affordable option for our communities and the larger region of Northwest Florida. Basically, when they come in here, they’re going to get low-cost services not only in our clinic or our primary-care clinic, but they’ll also get low-cost prescriptions in the pharmacy too.”

PanCare officials said they offer a program for patients without insurance. They also said PanCare accepts most insurance providers.

The pharmacy is right across the street from the Bay County Fairgrounds. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday to Friday. They’re open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The walk-in clinic is opened Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The optometry center should open for eye appointments in the near future.

PanCare officials also said construction on a new clinic next to the pharmacy should begin very soon.

