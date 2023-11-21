Periodic showers and thunderstorms move through today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on satellite and radar in the Southeast as a band of showers and some thunderstorms approaches from the west. We’ll see this front bring through some morning showers to areas largely west of Hwy231. However, east of Hwy231 may have to wait till the end of the day for some rain to move in as we’ll end up with a two-prong passage of rain chances today.

Otherwise, temperatures are mild out the door under mainly cloudy skies with most starting out in the 60s. Go ahead and reach for a light rain jacket and an umbrella for a chance at rain at points and times today.

The first round of rain will be largely this morning until lunch west of Hwy231. We’ll catch a breaks in the rain chances at times today before some scattered storms start to redevelop on the front around Hwy231 and slide east into the late day and evening.

Thunderstorms are possible and some may be strong with a brief or weak tornado along this front as it passes through. About an inch of rain is expected for those with a thunderstorm, less if you miss out on the stormy side and just get showers.

Drier days settle in for Wednesday and Thanksgiving as we fall in between systems. Temperatures will be cooler; in fact, we’ll slip down into the 60s for highs Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.

There will be a small chance for some rain moving into Thanksgiving evening as another system moves in out of the Gulf and brings rain chances back for mainly Black Friday.

For today, cloudy skies with rain chances largely west of Hwy231 in the morning and then east of Hwy231 in the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a quiet Wednesday and Thanksgiving and another shot at rain Thanksgiving evening into Black Friday.

