Third Trail Tales added to Walton County park

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A third “Trail Tale” has been added in Walton County, all part of an effort to encourage people to get outside and exercise their bodies and minds at the same time.

The Trail Tales are little stands set up around the park, each with a page from a children’s book. Families can walk around, reading each page and answering the little question prompts on each stand.

Monday, county leaders gathered at Wee Care Park in DeFuniak Springs to cut a ribbon and unveil the third and final Trail Tale to be put in a Walton County park using a grant. County leaders said they are on the lookout for more grants that will allow more of these Trail Tales to be put in other parks as well.

There are already Trail Tales in Ghentsville Park in Paxton and Padgett Park in Santa Rosa Beach.

Walton County Public Library System Library Director Catie Cerise told NewsChannel 7 they have already gotten lots of feedback from the public about these park additions.

”So far our community has let us know that they appreciate it and they love to get out and see something new and work their brains and bodies all together and be able to have conversations and exercise in the parks where they’re playing,” Cerise said.

Cerise added that right now, the current plan is to swap out different stories at the three different locations every three to four months so parkgoers can have a new story to read every so often.

