AJ’s offering free Thanksgiving meals to give back in more ways than one

By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big part of the holiday spirit is giving back to our communities. Local restaurant chain AJ’s is opening up its doors at two locations again this year to give out warm meals for those who show up, while also raising funds to help those in need.

For the eighth year in a row at AJ’s on the Bayou in Fort Walton Beach, and the third year at AJ’s Grayton Beach, restaurant staff will be making and providing hearty warm Thanksgiving meals to everyone who walks through the door.

“We expect between the two locations to feed over one thousand people,” Dan Collins, entertainment director at AJ’s, said. “Anything from traditional turkey, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish. just to give people that feeling of community and family that- they might not have people around here with them. it’s a good way to mingle and it’s a good way for us to give back and create some smiles.”

Collins said just seeing people come in hungry and enjoy the food and atmosphere while meeting other members of the community is fulfilling enough, AJ’s staff don’t stop there. He said those who come to AJ’s on Thanksgiving are encouraged to donate money that will go towards helping area high schoolers through the Kids on the Coast Foundation.

“It can be from one dollar to as many as they want to give,” Collins said. “From buying teenage kids laptops that don’t have the funds to do to help with their schooling, to clothes to shoes. It’s just really made an impact that I’ve seen on a local level that brings a smile to my face and theirs.”

Collins said Aj’s staff will use 100% of the donations collected on Thanksgiving to go out and purchase the gifts. He said teenagers are often left out of holiday fundraisers, as many are focused on younger kids, but many need just as much support.

AJ’s on the Bayou in Fort Walton Beach will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and AJ’s Grayton Beach will be serving food from noon to 5 p.m.

