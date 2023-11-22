Alternative water line will be installed under Deer Point Lake

Bay County leaders are ensuring the county's alternate water supply is secure in case of emergencies.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Commissioners awarded a contract to T B Landmark Construction, Inc. out of Jacksonville at Tuesday’s meeting.

The company will be tasked with installing an alternative water line under Deer Point Lake.

The current line is attached to the Deer Point Dam.

The new line will be subaqueous instead of aerial.

Commissioners said it’ll be more secure underwater.

They also said the project is being funded by the county’s utility department. It costs around $4.5 million.

The project should be a seamless operation with no traffic delays.

“We’re doing this for our redundant water supply in Bay County to make sure that we’re secure in the future,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “We’ll have equal quality of water and it’ll just be a safer system. Anytime you take a pipe that’s attached to a bridge and can go underground with it, it’s a better situation.”

Commissioners said residents won’t have any water interruptions. They also said the project should be completed sometime next year.

