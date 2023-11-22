Bay County Sheriff’s Office provides Operation ThankFULL

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is busy helping families in need have a happy Thanksgiving.

Through Operation ThankFULL, officers delivered full sized turkeys and donated goods to less fortunate members of the community.

The majority of families were selected through Bay District Schools where school resource officers took the opportunity to deliver these meals to homes with a student at a local elementary, middle, or high school.

Deputy Conssandra Ford said deliveries went well. “It was very heartwarming to see the families and blessing them for thanksgiving. Knowing that they are going to have a meal and looking at the smiles on their faces from the little ones to the adults.”

Through Operation ThankFULL, BCSO officials say they have had the pleasure of serving nearly one thousand families.

