Beach Home for the Holidays

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Move over Turkey, because Santa is coming to town!

To kick off the most magical month of the year, Visit PCB is hosting the 8th Annual Beach Home for the Holidays celebration.

Bring the entire family out to Aaron Bessant Park the weekend after Thanksgiving for this free holiday event.

Among the many festivities, guest can enjoy carol-themed concerts, s’mores by the camp fire pits, the famous Christmas Tree Lighting, an appearance by Santa, and activities for the kids. Both Friday and Saturday night will end in a firework spectacular.

Full Schedule of Events:

Friday, November 24

3:30pm: Campfires, S’mores & Santa’s Village Open

3:30pm: Holiday Movie: Frozen

5:15pm: The Nutcracker by The Panama City Ballet

5:55pm: The Lighting of the Christmas Tree

6:00pm: Headliner: Home Free (the famous al-vocal Country entertainers)

Saturday, November 25

3:30pm: Campfires, S’mores & Santa’s Village Open

4:15pm: Holiday Movie: Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

6:00pm: Panama City Symphony Orchestra

7:15pm: Fireworks

For more information on the event and Visit PCB, check out their website here.

Setting the stage for the most magical month of the year!
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is busy helping families in need have a happy Thanksgiving.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office provides Operation ThankFULL
