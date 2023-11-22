Charity Pickleball Tournament benefitting Rachel’s Bags of Love Inc.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rachel’s Bags of Love Inc. is hosting its first charity pickleball tournament.

The event will be taking place at the new pickleball courts at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex.

There will be three divisions including women’s, men’s, and mixed doubles.

The tournament will be held on December 16th and starts at 8 a.m. Registration for the event will be closing on November 25th. There are no age limits or restrictions for this recreational tournament.

The money raised from the event will go to Rachel’s Bags of Love Inc. The non-profit provides families with a bag of necessities when they find themselves in the hospital with their child unexpectedly.

For more information about the charity and the event watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.