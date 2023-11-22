Cooler weather invades the South

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite with plenty of clouds still passing through our skies. But only a stray light shower will be possible down around Gulf or Franklin Counties today. The cold front has swept to our southeast after bringing about an inch of rain for most yesterday.

Cooler air is invading the Southeast now. Temperatures are feeling chillier as we’re slipping into the 50s for the morning commute. You’ll want to reach for something warm to wear out the door today as we’ll feel quite cool for much of the day. We’ll gradually warm into the low 60s by lunch and only see highs today reach the low to mid 60s across the Panhandle this afternoon under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Chillier nights are on the way! Temperatures will easily slip back into the 50s this evening. So, dress warmly for any dinner plans. We’ll bottom out in the low 40s by Thanksgiving morning.

Under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies on Thanksgiving morning, we’ll find ourselves remaining cool as we only warm back into the low 60s into the afternoon! Temperatures only gradually show some warmth into the mid to upper 60s Friday and this weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with cool and slightly breezy north northwest winds at 10-15mph. Highs today only reach the low to mid 60s. We’ll see chilly conditions for Thanksgiving with the morning starting out in the 40s and highs struggling to reach the low 60s in the afternoon under partly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

