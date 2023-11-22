Local teacher uses grant money to make jewelry for classroom fund

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday on Newschannel 7 at 4, Charita Collier from Margaret K. Lewis came to the studio to tell us all about Collier’s Boutique.

Collier’s Boutique started from a grant given to Charita to help her students, with unique abilities, learn business skills.

Through the grant, her and her students created a jewelry business where the students hand make necklaces and bracelets.

The proceeds from the Collier’s Boutique go back into Charita’s classroom to help fund school supplies, field trips, and clothing for the students.

To purchase a piece of jewelry, go to Collier's Boutique.

For more information, please watch the video.

