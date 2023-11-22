Officials searching for Inlet Beach burglar

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An additional suspect is being sought by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office following the arrest of a Bay County man they believe is responsible for a string of burglaries in Inlet Beach.

Early last week, Walton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from victims in the area of Sand Cliffs Drive in 30A reporting their cars had been burglarized during the early morning hours of November 13th around 3:30.

A total of four burglaries were reported and all were found to be related. A Glock .43 was taken from one of the vehicles.

Surveillance video from the area was collected by deputies during the initial investigation. The footage revealed two suspects attempting to get into locked vehicles in the same area of the reported burglaries.

One suspect was later identified by Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators as William “Trey” Johnson who can be seen in the Inlet Beach video wearing a black long-sleeve hoodie with red lettering on the front and red lettering on both sleeves.

Johnson was arrested at his house in Panama City Beach on November 15th, 2023. The holster to the stolen gun was located, but not the weapon itself.

It is believed that he and his accomplice are responsible for other burglaries in Bay County while driving Johnson’s black Chevy Equinox. During the Bay County incidents, Johnson allegedly changed clothes, wearing a maroon sweatshirt and the second suspect was in a dark zip-up hoodie with a white shirt underneath.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person with Johnson during these burglaries. The suspect is a white male possibly 5′10 to 6′1 with a thin build.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Corey Dobridnia is encouraging the suspect to come forward.

“He’s wearing an orange ball cap during the burglaries in Inlet Beach so he’s a little bit taller than his friend and has a little bit of a stride,” Dobridnia said. “I don’t want to scare away his partner in crime, but we are looking for him and the best thing he can do at this point is probably turn himself in.”

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the second suspect is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at (850)-863-TIPS. If your tip to ECCS leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The duo faces several felony charges including illegal use of credit cards, petit theft and vehicle theft grand theft of motor vehicles.

Meanwhile, officials are encouraging the community to lock their doors to prevent them from becoming a victim.

“Set an alarm on your phone for nine o’clock or eight o’clock whenever before you go to bed. Make sure to hit your key fob and just lock your cars,” the public information officer said. “Don’t leave guns in your car especially if you’re going to leave your car unsecured. In this case, there was a gun stolen and we still haven’t recovered it, so just imperative to make sure your car is secured, take everything of value out of your vehicles, especially around the holidays and don’t give criminals a window of opportunity.”

