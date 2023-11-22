Sentencing pushed back in local death penalty case

Everyone involved must wait a little longer to learn whether a Panama City man will receive the death penalty.
By Candace Newman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Many people showed up to the courtroom Tuesday, believing they would learn the fate of Michael Harrison Hunt.

The registered sex offender was convicted in September of murdering 19-year-old Alexandra “Lexie” Peck.

In a 10 to two vote, the jury recommended the death penalty.

Judge Shonna Young Gay was scheduled to give her final ruling, but that sentencing has been moved to January 11th, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

What the court heard Tuesday was a Spencer Hearing, where the defense asked the judge to hand down a life sentence.

They brought in expert witness and sociologist, Micah Johnson.

Johnson pointed to the trauma hunt faced growing up.

“In this particular case, the significant experiences and some of those significant risk factors for Mr. Hunt’s life was losing his dad at the age of 7 to a heart attack, the family house burning down at the age of 12, the family business burning down the same night, which was a collective trauma,” he said.

Prosecutors poked holes in the relevancy of the testimony to the murder.

“All right. And nothing in your meetings with Mr. Hunt indicated to you that he did not understand the differences between right and wrong, correct,” they asked.

“No, Sir,” Johson answered.

Hunt spoke on his own behalf, arguing that the trauma he faced has nothing to do with his case.

He alleged there is no DNA evidence to convict him and at one point accuses the judge of convicting him in the jury trial.

The judge is set to give her ruling during that January sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

