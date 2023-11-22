Student Athlete of the Week: Peyton Gay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To say Peyton Gay was a made man since the beginning would be a bit of an exaggeration. But to say he was on his way to it before he was even allowed to drive, that would be spot on.

“He had a ton of talent, you could see that from the get-go. You don’t see a lot of freshmen come in with the skill level and the football IQ that he had coming in the door.”

But even with all the talent in the world, he still had to gain the respect of his teammates. Something he achieved through a little hard work, discipline and growth both in character and in height.

“My freshman year, I was kind of the little dude. No one really listened to me. [My] sophomore year was a little better, junior year I got hurt. Now everybody’s like ‘Hey, this guy knows a little bit. We need to listen to him a little bit.’”

“He’s always had that leadership and a lot of guys do it different ways. He’s not a ra-ra, yell and scream kind of guy, but what he is, is always here. He’s one of the first guys here, you know, he’s always working hard in the weight room. He does the things, that, from a leadership standpoint, are invaluable to a program.”

That leadership, was distributed across the Bozeman football field, the Bozeman baseball field, and the Bozeman classroom. And that dedication has landed him a preferred walk-on spot at Texas A&M, where Coach Griffin believes he’ll stand out.

“Nobody outworks him. He’ll be the first guy in the building, he’ll be the last one to leave and I think that’s what’s going to give him the edge.”

But Peyton’s not just becoming an Aggie for the football. If you ask him, he’s been an Aggie his whole life.

“FFA is in my roots. I mean, I’ve lived on a farm my whole life. I love the country, I love everything about it and FFA just kind of helps me there. It really sets me up for the future because I want to be a veterinarian and that’s part of the reason I’m going to Texas A&M is for the veterinarians and the animal science.”

So with a love for football and agriculture, A&M was an easy decision. The hard decision came when asked which one he loved more.

“If I say one thing, they’ll be mad. If I say the other, they’ll be mad too. So, I would say they’re split. Right now, I love football better, but in the long run, I’ll probably love Ag because it’s going to set me up for my future. Football is part-time. Ag is going to be forever.”

Just don’t tell Coach Griffin.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.