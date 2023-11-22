Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will sweep through NWFL tonight taking with it better rain chances and returning cooler, drier air to our area. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s tonight under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds linger on Wednesday w/highs in the low to mid 60s. Colder 40s will greet you Thanksgiving morning and highs will only be near 60. On Friday AM there will be a small chance of a shower, but otherwise it looks cool and cloudy for Black Friday. Our best chance of sun will be on Saturday before the clouds return on Sunday.

In the tropics there is one area of interest in the Central Atlantic with a 60% chance to develop, but it poses no threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

