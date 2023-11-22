Two suspects arrested and charged in Dollar General robberies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are behind bars after a string of armed robberies.

“These armed robberies were conducted at Dollar General stores here within the city of Panama City, and at a [convenience] store,” said Kris Shaw, Captain of Investigative Services with the Panama City Police Department.

The PCPD announced on Tuesday the arrest of 24-year-old Jaden Larry of Panama City and 61-year-old transient Michael Lee Curtis.

Larry is being charged with three robberies of local Dollar Generals and one convenience store on 11th Street.

Police say Larry’s first robbery dates back to April of this year.

Custis is being charged with robbing a separate Dollar General on Easter Sunday of this year.

Investigators say the stores’ employees were extremely cooperative and helpful.

“They let us take over their surveillance video. They let us watch it for hours at a time,” said Shaw.

Police say it was only a matter of time before they cracked the cases.

“He thought he had us beat. He didn’t have us beat, we just had to wait for him to mess up,” Shaw said.

They say it’s their job to make sure violent crimes don’t go unpunished.

“We take this serious, we take this personal. If you’re committing violent crimes in Panama City, we’re going to find you, we’re going to charge you, and we’re going to make the best case possible so that you cannot harm and commit these crimes in the city of Panama City,” said Shaw.

Police say the two men do not know each other, and the crimes are unrelated.

Both men are currently at Bay County Jail.

Larry is being held on a $1.2 million bond, and Custis is still waiting for his first appearance.

