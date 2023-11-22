Upcoming holiday concerts with the Panama City Symphony Orchestra

Panama City Symphony Orchestra Concerts
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On NewsChannel 7 at 4 Sergey Bogza, the director of the Panama City Symphony Orchestra, stopped by the studio to talk about their upcoming holiday concerts.

Upcoming concerts:

Beach Home for the Holidays concert: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach. This concert is free.

Outdoor December concert: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 12:12 p.m. outside city hall in Panama City. This concert is free.

Holiday by the Bay concert: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $45 for adults. To purchase tickets, go here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two men were arrested in relation to five armed robberies.
Two suspects arrested and charged in Dollar General robberies
Tuesday, a Panama City man is set to learn whether he'll get the death penalty.
Sentencing set for Tuesday in local death penalty case
Cooler, drier air is on the way to NWFL.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
For the eighth year in a row at AJ’s on the Bayou in Fort Walton Beach, and the third year at...
AJ’s offering free Thanksgiving meals to give back in more ways than one
Panama City Rescue Mission hosts Thanksgiving Dinner at men's facility sponsored by Holmes...
Panama City Rescue Mission requesting donations

Latest News

The event will be taking place at the new pickleball courts at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex.
Charity Pickleball Tournament benefitting Rachel’s Bags of Love Inc.
Check out these 70's clips provided by local historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday
Check out this weeks' Time Travel Tuesday with historian Bill Hudson!
Time Travel Tuesday 11/22
Setting the stage for the most magical month of the year!
Beach Home for the Holidays