Upcoming holiday concerts with the Panama City Symphony Orchestra

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On NewsChannel 7 at 4 Sergey Bogza, the director of the Panama City Symphony Orchestra, stopped by the studio to talk about their upcoming holiday concerts.

Upcoming concerts:

Beach Home for the Holidays concert: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach. This concert is free.

Outdoor December concert: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 12:12 p.m. outside city hall in Panama City. This concert is free.

Holiday by the Bay concert: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $45 for adults. To purchase tickets, go here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.