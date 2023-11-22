Wear It Wednesday featuring WILDgrace boutique

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wednesday Nov. 22 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday,’ we featured clothing from WILDgrace boutique, located on Harrison Ave. in Panama City.

Owner Kristen Wilson stopped by the WJHG studio to discuss some of the unique clothing she sells, along with gifts that would make great Christmas presents! WILDgrace also sells vintage clothing, too.

To connect with them on Facebook, go here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.