Air travel during the holidays at ECP

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) is no exception.

“We know our numbers should be up 10 percent we are expecting just under 3000 passengers,” said Parker McClellan, Executive Director at ECP.

Those passengers are braving the crowds to get to their destination.

“We are going to Nashville today and back home to Kansas City, we are trying to get out of here as quick as possible.” said traveler, Vinny Pile.

Many say so far it’s been smooth.

“Going pretty good, not as many people in their airport [as] we expected.”

Another traveler is hoping he doesn’t hit bad weather.

“I got here not too long ago I know it is a small airport so I got here about an hour ago,” said traveler Nicholas Pinero. “I did expect more people being in here but I know I can get through easily, I‘m traveling to southern California so I don’t think I’ll be hitting any weather on the way there but so far it’s been good.”

Reports from the AA say that around 55 million people are going to be traveling for Thanksgiving and 4.7 million of those will be hitting the skies. Just under 3 thousand of those flights will be leaving ECP.

“Long-term and long-term two are full we are into the overflow lot we need people to pack their patience, give it extra time be ready we have shuttles for [the] parking lot doing everything we can,” McClellan said.

Making sure everyone gets to their holiday destination in time for that Thanksgiving turkey.

