DUI over the holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials are gearing up for the busy holiday weekend and the many drivers that will hit the roads.

According to law enforcement officials, Thanksgiving is one of the top holidays for DUI crashes.

Nicholas Caligiure is a sergeant with the Panama City Beach Police Department. He said drunk driving incidents are high during the holidays.

“That’s the time that people tend to let loose a little bit, they get a little break from work,” Caligiure said. It’s just more so a popular time of the year to have fun. you get in these groups, so people tend to drink more and that’s why they definitely occur quite a bit more during the holidays.”

According to Caligiure a DUI task force is already on standby. The team will patrol the streets this weekend and perform traffic stops in an effort to get drunk drivers off the road and save lives.

Zach White is a manager at Whites Wrecker Service. He said the towing service offers free tow-to-go services for anyone who has been drinking and does not feel safe driving.

Those who are interested must call (850) 215-8695 and provide their pickup and drop-off location. The company will pick up the client and drop them and their car at their home, no questions asked.

White said the service has been offered since the 70s and they do it because they want to see people arrive to their destinations alive.

“We’re in the industry where we see a lot of bad accidents and most of them are from dui drunk drivers,” White said “We don’t want to see like around the time of the holidays we want everyone to go back to their families.”

Local law enforcement officials also recommend those too drunk to drive call a taxi or Uber.

