Holidays and hunting season go hand-in-hand in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hunting has long been and a tradition and a way of life in the South.

“The hunting season is wonderful because it gets people excited about their skill set and applying it to the great outdoors,” said Nate Taylor, Operating Partner at C & G Sporting Goods in Panama City.

It’s not only a hobby -- it’s a way to put food on the table.

“These are the skills and the traditions that we did before fast food. Before ‘Just in Time’ delivery,” Taylor said.

There are a few reasons that the hunting season matches up so perfectly with the holiday season.

“Number one’s the easy answer: weather. Number two is a healthy love for tradition. I think it’s very simple to state that,” said Taylor.

Living in the Florida Panhandle is a hunter’s dream.

“There’s so much sport here, and natural beauty that’s available, and bounty that you can bring back and cherish with your family,” Taylor said.

Sporting goods retailers say hunting season is the busiest and best time of the year for them in our area.

They say the money they’re able to make during the holiday season is vital to their business’s bottom line.

They say it’s only an added bonus that they can help families make lasting holiday memories.

“When it’s in the holidays, and you provide for your family, [you say] ‘Well man I just got a fresh harvest for my family. And not only that, I’m so grateful that they’re here with me to share this. I’m gonna give thanks for that,’” said Taylor.

Giving thanks for food on the table, and for the animal that provides it.

“You honor that animal, and you yield meat from that animal, and you feed your family. There is something extremely powerful about that experience that should be shared, and cherished, and protected,” Taylor said.

Shared and cherished -- just like the holidays.

