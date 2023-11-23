How to NOT fry a turkey with Bay County Fire

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Nov. 23, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we prepare the Thanksgiving Turkey, there are some very important dos and don’ts to pay attention to.

To educate and ensure a happy and safe holiday as much as possible, Bay County Fire demonstrated what happens when precautions are not taken. Watch the video attached to see this bird get burnt.

Thanking all first responders, the safety warnings and services they provide are essential in our community.

For more Turkey Frying Safety Tips see the list below:

- Do not overfill the fryer.

- Fryers should always be used outdoors, on a solid level surface a safe distance from buildings and flammable materials.

- Keep all-purpose fire extinguishers nearby.

- Make sure the turkey is completely thawed before it is placed in a fryer.

- Never leave the fryer unattended because, without thermostat controls, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.

- Never let children or pets near the fryer when in use or after use as the oil can remain hot for hours.

- Never use a fryer on a wooden desk, under a patio cover, in a garage or enclosed space.

- Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts and wear long sleeves and safety googles to protect from splatter.

