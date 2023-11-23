Local Veteran Honored with Quilt of Valor by Family

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Receiving the Quilt of Valor is already an extraordinary honor, but for this Vietnam veteran, being awarded it by his family made it all the more special.

Steve Dring served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, and on the night of his family’s annual pre-thanksgiving dinner, they decided it would be the perfect time to surprise him and to thank him for all his has done; both for his country and for their family.

Steve Dring was completely caught off guard by the surprise and was greatly honored to have received the quilt.

