One critically injured after crash in Jackson County

The pickup came to a final rest facing northwest in a wooded area.
The pickup came to a final rest facing northwest in a wooded area.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after driving off the roadway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 231 early Thursday morning, attempting a curve in the roadway.

At some point, the truck reportedly began moving in a southwesterly direction and left the paved portion of the road, and onto the west shoulder.

FHP says the front of the pickup then crashed into a speed limit sign, rotated in a counter-clockwise manner, and crossed all lanes of 231.

Officials say the driver then left the road, traveling east, causing the right front and side of the truck to collide with a tree.

According to reports, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

