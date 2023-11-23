One critically injured after crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after driving off the roadway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 231 early Thursday morning, attempting a curve in the roadway.

At some point, the truck reportedly began moving in a southwesterly direction and left the paved portion of the road, and onto the west shoulder.

FHP says the front of the pickup then crashed into a speed limit sign, rotated in a counter-clockwise manner, and crossed all lanes of 231.

Officials say the driver then left the road, traveling east, causing the right front and side of the truck to collide with a tree.

The pickup came to a final rest facing northwest in a wooded area.

According to reports, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.