Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecasts

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and Happy Thanksgiving!

It’s a quiet start on radar with just some upper level clouds cruising in from the Southwest. We’ll see some sunshine to start the day but a gradual increase in the upper level clouds is expected for a cloudier finish to the day. The good news is we won’t have to worry about any rain under the clouds during the day today. However, any shopping or Thursday night plans could see some light nuisancy rain try to pass through overnight.

Until then, it’ll be a cold day in NWFL with morning temperatures starting in the 40s. We’ll warm into the low 50s by mid to late morning. But only see highs today reach up to near 60 degrees for about an hour or two in the afternoon around 2pm. Be sure to dress warmly for your Thanksgiving plans!

You’ll want to keep something warm for any shopping tonight or tomorrow as well. Lows tonight return to the 40s and highs on Friday only reach the mid 60s with skies turning partly sunny through the day.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies in the morning turn cloudy by the end of the day. Highs today only reach up to near 60. Your 7 Day Forecast has a chance for a passing light shower tonight and clouds decreasing on Friday yet remaining seasonally chilly.

