Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Secena Foods is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue.

According to the company, the product may actually contain beef gravy as well as a soy allergen that is not declared on the label.

The recall only affects glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee stores.

Those with a soy allergy risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if consumers.

Seneca is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooler, drier air is on the way to NWFL.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
For the eighth year in a row at AJ’s on the Bayou in Fort Walton Beach, and the third year at...
AJ’s offering free Thanksgiving meals to give back in more ways than one
The two men were arrested in relation to five armed robberies.
Two suspects arrested and charged in Dollar General robberies
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
You may live in one of the 'roachiest" cities in America.
These are the top ‘roachiest’ cities in the nation

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter,...
Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman and Dyatsy Oneal Coleman
Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday