VFW Provides Veterans with a Free Meal this Thanksgiving

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For more than 20 years, the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, or VFW in Parker, has been serving free Thanksgiving dinners to veterans.

The main guests of honor today came from the Sims Veterans Home, which is a state fun nursing home specifically for veterans. Once they arrived, they were welcomed into a warm atmosphere where they could wat an abundance of food, socialize and even watch some Thanksgiving football.

But it’s not just about the yummy food, and good times, it’s about thanking, and giving back to those who served and sacrificed so much for our country.

The VFW Post #17 plans on taking any leftovers to local first responders and nighttime workers, so that everyone can feel the love on this Thanksgiving.

