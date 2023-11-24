Early risers search for Black Friday deals

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday shopping season is officially in full swing as early rises headed out to find Black Friday deals.

Although some people prefer the ease of online shopping, nothing beats finding that last sought after item on the shelf. At the Walmart Superstore off Front Beach Road and Hutchison in Panama City Beach, eager shoppers lined up down the walkway.

Waiting for those doors to open at a crisp 6:00 a.m., it’s clear that this tradition of the Black Friday sales hunt remains strong.

The holiday shopping season is now underway!
Early morning Black Friday shoppers looking for great deals
