Expert gives holiday shopping tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This year will be challenging for holiday shoppers.

“We have higher prices across the board because of inflation. At the same time, we have rising interest rates, which means if you turn to your credit cards to pay for your holiday shopping, it costs more unless you pay off the balance in full at the end of the month,” Kimberly Palmer, a finance expert with NerdWallet, said.

Palmer said before you even leave the house to go shopping, make yourself a list.

“You want to make your list with a total budget and approximate prices assigned to each item. That way you can just make sure you don’t accidentally spend more than you intend to because sales start earlier this year. A lot of people are making their purchases earlier, and as a result, it’s easy to overbuy,” Palmer said.

Also, you don’t have to purchase all of your gifts in one day.

“There’s not necessarily one best day to buy everything on your list because the prices are going up and down and sales are being offered at different times. You as a shopper really want to track the prices yourself,” Palmer said.

Track the prices to avoid overspending.

“It is really easy to get swept up in the moment and to overspend, but you really want to take your time and guard against that because it’s really stressful to start the new year with a lot of credit card debt. So if possible you wanna avoid getting swept up in that moment,” Palmer said.

One way to avoid getting swept up is to not swipe your card for all of your purchases.

“You just want to try, if possible, to minimize the amount that you’re putting on your credit card. That’s because the interest rate on credit cards has been going up. So we’re paying more for credit card debt. So you want to try to keep that to a minimum,” Palmer said.

You can also take advantage of stores offering those Buy Now, Pay Later deals.

“It lets you break up your payments into installments, and usually you are avoiding interest rates and fees. However, you want to make sure you read the fine print you do still have to pay that it’s a form of debt, so you want to be a little careful with that too,” Palmer said.

Finally, remember to talk to your friends and family about setting a budget for everyone.

“Then the more creative you get with your ideas, the easier it is to spend less. So, for example, you might want to make someone a gift or give them the gift of experience with you, time with you,” Palmer said.

Palmer told NewsChannel 7 that something to look out for this year is return policies, some retailers are now charging a fee to make a return.

