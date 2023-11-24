Faces and Places: Dan-D Donuts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

“It’s still made the same as the day the place opened,” said Dan-D Donuts owner, Mike Pons.

“We got equipment back there that’s older than me and the 85-year-old man who’s still back there is rolling them out by hand.”

Dan-D Donuts is located directly across the street from Bay High School at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and 12th St. and has been a staple in the Panama City community since it opened its doors in the 1960s.

“Often we have families come up with great-grandchildren, and the great-great-grandmother tells them about when they used to come here when they went to Bay High School, said Pons.”

Somewhere in the conversation, an elder sneaks in: ‘These donuts still taste the same as when I was your age.’

And there’s a lot of truth to that.

In fact, the machine that glazes these donuts has continued to stand the test of time.

“We’ve probably prayed over that thing and band-aided it up. I mean, we’ve done everything we can to keep it going. but it still does the glaze on the donuts the same way it did 40 years ago. so things have changed but we’ve kind of stuck to the same recipe and made it work.” Pons said.

While the glazed donut might be the most popular, they also offer a variety such as the pineapple fritter or the strawberry nugget.

Almost 60 years later, Dan D’s Donuts is still finding a way to surprise and impress its customers.

“We’ll have people that’s been coming here for 20 years, probably once every two weeks, stand here. About once a week, there will be a big light bulb that will come on and they’ll go ‘Oh wow! y’all got biscuits.’ I go, yeah. we’ve been having them for about 10 years now. But that’s not their fault that’s mine for not getting the word out. so I’ll take the blame for that,” said Pons.

Outside of donuts and biscuits, they also serve lunch.

However, the best thing they serve is friendship.

“They know you from seeing you through this window. and you communicate with them every day. After a while, you kind of get to know stuff about their life. you become friends quite frankly. and that’s the foundation for success right there,” said Pons.

A tradition that dates back to the original owners.

Dan-D Donuts has been passed down through three generations now, but Nana was the most loved face behind the glass.

“She’s 86. If she goes to Lowe’s or say Walmart, which she considers her exercise, it’s like walking with a celebrity. Everybody will point at her from all ages; from the kids up to the forty-year-olds. they say ‘Nana, Nana.’ So she’s kinda like walking with a celebrity. It’s an interesting fun life that she has,” said Pons.

A few years ago, Bay High School seniors took it upon themselves to cut out hearts and leave messages for Nana.

It’s safe to say Dan-D Donuts wouldn’t be the community staple it is without her.

