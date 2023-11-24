Foodie Friday: cooking omelettes inside the kitchen of Tudor’s Biscuit World

Tudor's Biscuit World is in Panama City is Florida's only location!
Tudor's Biscuit World is in Panama City is Florida's only location!
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Friday Nov. 24 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we did something a little different. We showed some behind the scenes footage from a recent ‘Faces and Places of the Panhandle’ story on Tudor’s Biscuit World.

Morning anchor Mel Zosh learned how to make a Western omelet with Tudor’s cook Suzette ‘Sizzler’ Gunn. Her co-workers call her ‘Sizzler,’ because she knows how to sizzle up some magic in the kitchen!

Tudor’s Biscuit World is open on Black Friday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. They are also offering deals for Small Business Saturday. To learn more, visit their Facebook page here.

Tudor’s is located at 2621 W 23rd St, in Panama City.

