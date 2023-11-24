Foodie Friday: cooking omelettes inside the kitchen of Tudor’s Biscuit World

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Friday Nov. 24 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we did something a little different. We showed some behind the scenes footage from a recent ‘Faces and Places of the Panhandle’ story on Tudor’s Biscuit World.

Morning anchor Mel Zosh learned how to make a Western omelet with Tudor’s cook Suzette ‘Sizzler’ Gunn. Her co-workers call her ‘Sizzler,’ because she knows how to sizzle up some magic in the kitchen!

Tudor’s Biscuit World is open on Black Friday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. They are also offering deals for Small Business Saturday. To learn more, visit their Facebook page here.

Tudor’s is located at 2621 W 23rd St, in Panama City.

