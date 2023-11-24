Friday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds will start to clear out by the late morning today with high temperatures rising into the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. Saturday will also be mostly sunny with high temperatures sticking on trend, in the upper 60′s.

Moisture returns into the panhandle on Sunday as a coastal low pressure system and cold front brings us a 40% chance of rain. These rainy conditions won’t last long though because rain will clear out on Wednesday leaving the rest of the week with dry air.

