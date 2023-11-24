Holidays as a first responder

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most Americans spent Thanksgiving with their families, but that is not the case for first responders near and far.

Firefighters with the Bay County Department of Emergency Services were clocked in, geared up and ready for any emergency that might come their way.

Stan Coulthard is a firefighter with the department. He said the holiday season is their busiest time of year. They respond to everything from medical emergencies to crashes and everything in between.

“On holidays it’s mainly going to be medical calls possibly from overeating and feeling bad or not cooking their food properly,” Coulthard said. “But most of them are drug and alcohol-related. A lot of it is a lot of families drink too much alcohol. People do silly things when they get drunk and don’t pay attention to what they’re doing so we get fires, we get fights.”

During that time of desperation, firefighters said their biggest concern is arriving as soon as possible because they know during an emergency a few minutes can mean the difference between life and death.

“You want somebody coming and coming quick and that’s what we’re here for,” Coulthard said.

Firefighters like Coulthard said they believe spending the holidays away from their families is a bigger sacrifice for their loved ones than it is for themselves.

“It’s not as much us making the sacrifice as our spouses. Our wives and husbands that have to carry on and do everything by themselves while we’re here,” he said. “Our shifts are 24 hours and I can promise you the most terrible things that happened in my family have been days that I’m here. So, it’s really not us having to sacrifice as much as our families.”

First responders said the gratitude they receive from the community makes their job worthwhile.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.