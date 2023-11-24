Knights of Columbus provide Thanksgiving meals for Bay County seniors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Thanksgiving holiday is all about being thankful for what you have.

Part of that is being thankful for having warm food on the table.

Some local seniors aren’t able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal -- and that’s where the Knights of Columbus step in.

“We gather here for Thanksgiving Day, start cooking turkeys, and then we’re boxing up today roughly 170 meals,” said Andy Howard, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Panama City.

The meals are prepared at the Bay County Council on Aging, and they’re made with local seniors in mind.

After the food is prepared, it’s picked up by volunteers from Meals on Wheels and delivered throughout Bay County.

It’s a group effort to make sure as many local seniors as possible receive a Thanksgiving meal, even those that are homebound or don’t have family in the area.

“We make sure everybody gets their dressing -- or stuffing, depending on what part of the country you’re from. We’ve got beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and then of course the all-important turkey breast,” Andy said.

The Knights of Columbus say that being able to give back to their community during the holidays is something that leaves them feeling fulfilled.

“One of our tenants is helping -- you know we have faith, family, community and life. And this is our community portion. It doesn’t matter what walk of life you’re from. If you need a meal, we’re providing it,” said Andy.

“It’s good for the community, it’s good for your soul, it’s good for everyone around you, to go out of your way, and give a little bit something back, especially when we’ve been so blessed,” said Frank Howard, member of the Knights of Columbus, Panama City.

Their ultimate goal is for a Bay County senior to feel the love when they open their box of Thanksgiving food.

“I hope that they love the meal that they’re getting. And I hope they realize that even though they may not see it, that there are people out there that care about them, their welfare, and that they have a great holiday,” Frank said.

Food for the Thanksgiving meal delivery was provided by local company RMS Energy.

The Knights of Columbs will be back at it with another meal drive on Christmas Eve.

