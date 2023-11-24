Mild temps and emerging sunshine on the way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Thanksgiving folks!

Light showers are spreading across the Panhandle this evening, with another classic overrunning setup. Despite a busy-looking radar, most will only see a sprinkle to drizzle until around midnight tonight, with activity becoming increasingly sparse approaching sunrise. Although cloudy skies linger through sunrise, temps will cool significantly down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Have the coat nearby for early black Friday shopping, but expect temperatures to be far more comfortable by lunchtime. Our skies will open up slightly for the afternoon, with partly to mostly sunny skies. That will allow for temps to climb into the middle and upper 60s.

Similar conditions return for Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 67. Watch for increasing clouds on Sunday preceding a round of evening and overnight showers heading into Monday.

Next week, the passage of Sunday’s cold front will drive in cooler temperatures yet. While the forecast will need some refining through the course of the weekend, the trend looks like low to mid-60s for highs next week, with 40s and 30s for lows. There’s possibly a chance for a light freeze along I10 Tuesday night into Wednesday.

