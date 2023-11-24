Phase One of Harrison Avenue construction project complete

Phase One of the construction project lasted for more than a year and a half.
Phase One of the construction project lasted for more than a year and a half.(WJHG)
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A construction project in Downtown Panama City that caused road closures for more than a year is finally finished.

“We’re real excited about Four Points Plaza, the intersection between 4th and Harrison, that has been completed. And it’s open now,” said Bob Hurst, President of The Appliance Center.

The segment of Harrison Avenue between Government Street and 4th Street is now open. The construction was part of the first phase of the Harrison Avenue Streetscape Project.

“You can go up and down Harrison Avenue. The only exception is the East 4th Street Side. It’s still closed but soon will be open,” Hurst said.

The goal of the project was to make downtown stores and restaurants more accessible.

The sidewalks have now been widened to 14 feet on each side, and the lanes have been narrowed to 10 feet.

Parking spots were also added to each side of the road, making it easier to park and walk along Harrison Ave. to visit the shops.

“On Wednesday when they opened it up there -- I haven’t even seen that many people walk around downtown since before the hurricane,” said Nate Taylor, Operating Partner at C & G Sporting Goods.

Business owners say the project is already paying dividends.

“It’s just evident that the Streetscape project is already working. It’s inspiring,” Taylor said.

However, business owners tell NewsChannel 7 they went through some tough times during the closure of Harrison Avenue.

“For people that really depend on walk-in traffic, I would imagine it did affect them. Restaurants for example,” said Hurst.

“There is something to be said for people to have access to a physical storefront. I truly think there’s a psychology out there that says ‘Listen, if it’s too hard for me to get to you, or I can’t see your store, I’m not gonna do it,’” said Taylor.

That lack of access made sales dip during the Streetscape construction.

“It has been painful. I think that most of the businesses down here, whether they want to say so or not, look at their numbers and they’re gonna see that they have about a 28% reduction in their revenue since construction started. However, that has ended, and spirits are definitely up,” Taylor said.

The City of Panama City posted on Facebook Thursday announcing the road opening once again. On Friday, December 1 the city will host a Downtown Christmas Celebration at the Four Points Plaza.

