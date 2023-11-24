Upcoming Bay County Historical Society event

Kenny Redd, President of the Historical Society in Bay County, tells us about their upcoming event and speaker.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Archaeologist Nicole Grinnon of the Florida Archaeological Network will present a program titled “Shipwrecks of Northwest Florida” on Monday November 27, 6:00 p.m. at the Bay County Public Library.

One of the ships covered in her presentation, the SS Tarpon, will also has a featured exhibit at the Bay County Historical Museum open to visitors. For more information you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

