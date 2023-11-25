Beach Home for The Holidays

Visit Panama City Beach hosts 8th annual Beach Home for the Holidays Event.
By Jamilka Gibson
Nov. 24, 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday afternoon Visit Panama City Beach kicked off its Beach Home for the Holidays Event.

The 8th annual celebration takes place at Aaron Bessant Park and features fun, food, family time an incredible lineup that has something for everyone.

Visit Panama City Beach Chief Marketing Officer Jayna Leach said at least 30 vendors are partaking in the event.

“This is our way of really giving back to our community and showing how special Panama City Beach is,” Leach said. “We have Santa Claus who has come to town, and he has his village, and you know what he brought Mrs. Claus with him. So, they are here. We have Crafts for kids. We have S’more where you can gather around the campfire, and then we have Christmas movies that kick off at 3:30. But new this year is the Panama City ballet that will be performing and then our headliner event is Home Free tonight then of course the magical lighting of the Christmas tree.”

The two-day event attracts families from near and far.

Timothy Butler came all the way from Georgia with his family.

“We just brought him out to see all the movies and do s’mores and see all the vendors and the lighting of the tree,” Butler said.

Portia Starks is a local resident. She said she goes out to the event almost every year and this year she brought her grandson with her.

“Oh, we love it,” Starks said. “We come every year. It’s just family-oriented, so much fun, and starts the season off right.”

The event is free. It will run until Saturday, Nov. 25. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and wrap up around 7:30 p.m.

