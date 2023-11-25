Fountain man critically injured in ATV crash.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A 74-year-old man from Fountain has been critically injured after an ATV crash on Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report the man was traveling on Suzie Lane when he lost control of the ATV.

Troopers said the ATV then traveled onto an inclined embankment and then collided with a tree.

No other vehicles were involved with the crash according to FHP.

