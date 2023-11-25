FREEDOM FRIDAY: Andy Rhodes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment.

“Well, this is six-point stars,” Andy Rhodes says while describing a tattoo on his face.

He spent more than two decades in prison.

“I guess this is hot boy because I was always a hot boy. I was always wanted for something, you know,” he explained.

Andy says drug use took him down a long and dark road.

“I went through phases while I was there to where I was in trouble to where I was in confinement and fighting and even doing drugs inside of prison,” he said.

Guards knew him for his activity with gangs.

Eventually, he decided it was time to change that reputation.

“I started trying to better myself and realizing that, you know, I really didn’t want to continue to do what I was doing,” he said.

He started with education.

“I got my high school diploma and took a vocation and took a college course through Auburn,” Andy explained.

He got the opportunity through an inmate dog training program.

“I trained dogs for nine years at Bay CI and dog program and you know, so I tried to better myself,” he said.

Following a different path wasn’t easy.

“When I got back out, it just went back to the same thing and around the same people, and it just ended up with the same situation,” Andy said.

In the midst of his journey, some of those people would disappear.

“I’ve seen a lot of deaths and some close to home, and I’ve dealt with a lot of people overdosing from Fentanyl and just you know, the lifestyle that it brings,” he explains.

He found a new pack to run with.

“I said a prayer and asked God to show me something and just confirm some things with me and it wasn’t long after, that’s when I met Mr. Raffield and was accepted into the program,” Andy described.

Two years sober, he’s thankful for his newfound friends at Break N Ground Ministries in Bonifay.

Now, instead of serving time, he serves the Lord with song and has picked up a new rhythm.

He says he never wants to go back to a life of addiction.

“The type of person, you know that it brings out of people is really what makes me not want no part of that, you know, because I’ve seen it turn good people into just evil people, you know,” Andy said.

No matter how much trouble you’ve been in.

“It’s never too late to make a change and it just it doesn’t matter, you know, you can’t worry about what people think or things that you’ve done in the past that you can’t change,” he said.

Andy says overcoming addiction isn’t easy, but it can be done, just take it one day at a time and get the help you need.

“Give it all to God and be true about it. you know, humble yourself and realize that you can’t do it on your own and I think anything is possible when God is in your life,” he concludes.

If you’d like to help Break N Ground Ministries in their efforts to keep men sober in our community, you can donate men’s clothes and shoes.

Founder Cody Raffield says they always need men’s hygiene products and housewares.

You can also donate though Venmo using: @breakngroundministries

You can also text Break to 801801 to donate.

