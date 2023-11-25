Small Business Saturday: The Little Mustard Seed

Small Business Saturday: The Little Mustard Seed
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tis’ the season for holiday shopping. This weekend many local businesses will be offering deals for Small Business Saturday.

One of those businesses includes The Little Mustard Seed.

The store now has two locations, but its original location in Downtown Panama City off Harrison Avenue will be the shop offering deals on Saturday.

For more information about the deals and how you can support local businesses watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup came to a final rest facing northwest in a wooded area.
One critically injured after crash in Jackson County
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
For the eighth year in a row at AJ’s on the Bayou in Fort Walton Beach, and the third year at...
AJ’s offering free Thanksgiving meals to give back in more ways than one
Have a safe and happy holiday by remembering these safety tips!
Turkey frying safety tips with Bay County Fire
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

Latest News

Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Market in Panama City.
Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Market
Weekend Forecast 11/24/23
Weekend Forecast
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Andy Rhodes
Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment.
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Andy Rhodes
Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Market
Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Market