Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Market

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Kick off your holiday shopping this weekend by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

For the second year in a row, the Small Business Pop-Up Market will be taking place in Panam City.

More than 50 vendors will be set up Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be 30 swag bags given away at the start of the event.

To learn more about the pop-up market watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

