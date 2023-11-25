Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Kick off your holiday shopping this weekend by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

For the second year in a row, the Small Business Pop-Up Market will be taking place in Panam City.

More than 50 vendors will be set up Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be 30 swag bags given away at the start of the event.

