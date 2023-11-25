Some Glenwood community members say area isn’t prioritized

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local residents are voicing their frustrations about the Glenwood community.

“To be transparent and honest, I think the city has dropped the ball on the Glenwood area,” community activist Michelle Bryant said.

Bryant grew up in Glenwood.

“This area actually looks worse than when I grew up,” Bryant said. “There aren’t the businesses in Glenwood, on [Martin Luther King Blvd] anymore.”

Bryant said road expansion years ago caused many businesses to close in the area.

“The federal government came in and wanted to expand the road with [the Department of Transportation,] and with it expanding the road, it took part of the businesses,” she said.

However, she said not enough is being done to improve economic development all these years later.

“There’s a lot of things that should have been accomplished here in the Glenwood community,” Bryant said. “People want to see more businesses in the Glenwood community. Bringing businesses to A.D. Harris and creating that small-business hub so people have somewhere to shop, eat, as well as work.”

Panama City Commissioner Janice Lucas oversees the Glenwood area.

“So, since I’ve been in office, I’ve talked with folk in the Glenwood community about the need for organizations,” Lucas said. “I’ve talked to the community about the need for folk who have the means and interests in opening businesses.”

Lucas also said the Martin Luther King Jr Rec Center and the A.D. Harris Learning Village are top priorities.

“The Martin Luther King Rec Center is out for bid,” she said. “That is to close Dec. 21.”

The commissioner said the CRA Board will soon accept proposals for the A.D. Harris Learning Village.

City officials said The MLK Rec Center is a 30-million-dollar project. They also said a childcare center could potentially open in the learning village.

Lucas is urging the public to be patient.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.