Weekend Forecast

More sun and mild temps return for Saturday, with a chance of rain Sunday and cooler weather next week
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

Chilly weather returns this evening with clear skies, calm winds, and dry air present across the Panhandle. We’re already seeing the cool-down as of sunset tonight, with temps dropping out of the 60s into the 50s. Lows on Saturday morning will be far more chilly, in the upper 40s at the coast with low 40s inland.

Saturday will shape up to be a pretty nice day. After a cold morning, you’ll be able to lose the jacket or heavy sweatshirt by 10 a.m. as temps warm quickly through the 50s and 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine with a few passing mid to high-level clouds, which will nudge high temperatures up to around 70 degrees. Winds will shift from northerly to northeasterly. and then easterly by the late afternoon; this allows us to tap into some Atlantic moisture and begin raising dew point temperatures heading into Sunday.

The first thing that will happen on Sunday is warmer low temperatures. We will enjoy waking up in the 50s, instead of the 40s Sunday morning, Another change you will notice is increasing cloud cover, which will accompany a rise in rain chances throughout the mid-day and afternoon hours.

In terms of rainfall, we’re not expecting a true drought-buster here in the Panhandle. Showery activity will come from a nearby warm front in the Gulf of Mexico, with warm, humid air overrunning the dry and mild air we have down at the surface. These setups typically lead to a light to moderate shower, but concerns for an isolated thunderstorm are near zero for Sunday afternoon and evening.

After this system, clouds and warmth will slowly depart on Monday, leaving us with sunny, clear skies but much cooler temperatures, Highs for the middle of next week will only reach the 150s and 60s, with lows falling into the low 40s and mid to low 30s depending on location.

